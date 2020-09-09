All lanes along I-20 reopen following major crash, Conyers police investigate

A wreck involving several vehicles forced all lanes on I-20 Westbound in Conyers to be shut down Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened near Salem Road and Hwy. 138.

Shortly after 11 a.m. police reported all lanes had reopened.

EMS responded to the scene to assist.

Conyers police are on scene continuing to investigate.

