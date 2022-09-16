Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman

article

Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home.

Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned.

According to deputies, Quillen's vehicle, a turquoise 2017 Toyota Prius with tag CLW9255, was last seen traveling in Peachtree City around the area near Home Depot and Walmart.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that could help deputies find Quillen, call the Coweta County Sheriff's Office or 911.