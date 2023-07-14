Police find 15-year-old Duluth girl missing for over 24 hours

Update: Police say Aleena Thomas has been found safe. The original story is below.

Duluth police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for over a day.

Police say 15-year-old Aleena Thomas was reported missing by one of her parents.

The teen was last seen at her home in Duluth around midnight Wednesday.

Police shared three photos of the missing girl on social media in the hopes that someone knows where she is.

Officials have not released any details about what she was wearing when she disappeared or where they believe she may be.

If you have seen Thomas or have any information about where she is, call the Duluth Police Department at (770) 476-4151.