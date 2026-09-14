Albany college student killed after exiting moving vehicle

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The Brief Albany State University student Olivia Robinson was found dead Sept. 12 in Albany. Police said Robinson had been a passenger in a moving vehicle before exiting it. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.



Police are investigating the death of an Albany State University student who was found dead Saturday on Newton Road in Albany.

What we know:

Authorities identified the student as Olivia Robinson.

Police said Robinson had been riding as a passenger in a vehicle when she exited the moving vehicle.

Investigation underway

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released additional details about what happened before Robinson exited the vehicle or whether anyone else was involved.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.