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Albany college student killed after exiting moving vehicle

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published September 14, 2026 5:59 AM EDT
Published September 14, 2026 5:59 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Albany State University student Olivia Robinson was found dead Sept. 12 in Albany.
    • Police said Robinson had been a passenger in a moving vehicle before exiting it.
    • Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

ALBANY, Ga. - Police are investigating the death of an Albany State University student who was found dead Saturday on Newton Road in Albany.

What we know:

Authorities identified the student as Olivia Robinson.

Police said Robinson had been riding as a passenger in a vehicle when she exited the moving vehicle.

Investigation underway

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released additional details about what happened before Robinson exited the vehicle or whether anyone else was involved.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

The Source

  • Information provided by officials. 

Georgia