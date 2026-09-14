Albany college student killed after exiting moving vehicle
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ALBANY, Ga. - Police are investigating the death of an Albany State University student who was found dead Saturday on Newton Road in Albany.
What we know:
Authorities identified the student as Olivia Robinson.
Police said Robinson had been riding as a passenger in a vehicle when she exited the moving vehicle.
Investigation underway
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released additional details about what happened before Robinson exited the vehicle or whether anyone else was involved.
The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.