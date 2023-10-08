Escaped inmate with pending weapon charge overpowers guard in Albany

The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate who reportedly overpowered a guard after being taken to the hospital.

Deputies say 36-year-old Carlton Bradford Gillis was taken to a local hospital for treatment at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday. He fled the facility on foot and hasn't been seen since.

Gillis is wanted for burglary, disorderly conduct and pending weapon charges in Terrell County among other crimes.

If you see Gillis, deputies warn you not to approach him. Instead, contact the sheriff's office at 229-302-3600.