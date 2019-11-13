Alabama woman suing Waffle House after her arrest

A woman whose arrest at an Alabama Waffle House went viral now plans to sue the restaurant, her attorney announced on Wednesday.

Police arrested 25-year-old Chikesia Clemons in the Saraland, Alabama Waffle House last April after being called by employees.

According to officials, Clemons appeared drunk and had been asked to leave for bringing in what employees believed to be alcohol. When officials arrested Clemons, they say she and a friend cursed employees and threatened to return with guns.

RELATED: Groups of protesters gather outside Waffle House Headquarters

Clemons was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Those charges were later dropped and Clemons claims she never made any threats.

After a graphic video of her arrest shot by Clemons' friend was released, many boycotted the restaurant as a show of support, including Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King, who called the treatment of Clemons "beyond inhumane" on Twitter.

Advertisement

Clemons is now suing the Atlanta-based Waffle House for unlawful discrimination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, and abuse of process.

MORE: Protest at Waffle House headquarters in Norcross after Ala. woman's arrest