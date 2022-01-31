Alabama police searching for missing woman

article

Police in Heflin, Alabama are searching for a missing woman.

Delra Kaye Jones was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday near her home located along County Road 18 in Ohatchee, Alabama, the Heflin Police Department said. She was seen walking from her home.

Police said Jones has been diagnosed with dementia.

Heflin, Alabama is located just the Georgia line along Interstate 20.

Anyone who see her is asked to call the Cleburne County Dispatch at 256-463-8911.

