Alabama man arrested in Carroll County for first-degree burglary

article

Phillip Foster, a 59-year-old resident of Wedowee, Alabama, was arrested on Sept. 20 following the dissemination of a video by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

Foster, who had been captured on various surveillance videos across the county, drew the attention of the A.C.E. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement) Unit, which suspected that Foster's vehicle might be located at the Efficiency Lodge in Carrollton.

Acting on this information, members of the A.C.E. Unit, in collaboration with investigators, executed a search warrant at Foster's room in the Efficiency Lodge, resulting in his arrest. Foster now faces charges of first-degree burglary and two counts of theft by taking.

The authorities extend their gratitude to the public for their tips and, notably, to the diligent A.C.E. Unit, which maintains daily county patrols and promptly identified the suspect vehicle's location.