Akon arrested in Atlanta on outstanding warrant

The Chamblee Police Department arrested Akon, whose legal name is Aliaune Badara Thiam, on Friday after being alerted that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

What we know:

Police said an officer responded to Tint World, located in the 3600 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road, just after 11 a.m. Friday when Flock cameras alerted them that a car registered to someone with a warrant was at the business.

When the officer arrived, they confirmed the car was registered to Akon, who was standing outside the vehicle.

Officers said they approached the singer and informed him of the warrant. Akon complied with their orders while being detained. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and released a few hours later.

What we don't know:

Chamblee police said the warrant originated from the Roswell Police Department. FOX 5 has reached out to Roswell PD for more information about the warrant.