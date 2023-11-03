AJC releases hip-hop documentary titled 'The South Got Something to Say'

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has unveiled its latest documentary titled "The South Got Something to Say." The film provides a detailed exploration of the rise of Atlanta's hip-hop scene, tracing its origins back to the 1995 Source Awards, a pivotal moment in the genre's history when OutKast's Andre 3000 made an iconic statement.

"The South Got Something to Say" offers an in-depth look at Atlanta's hip-hop culture and features interviews with some of the industry's most influential figures. Notable individuals include Atlanta's first rapper, known as "Mojo," as well as super producers Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin, alongside prominent artists like Killer Mike and Goodie Mob.

The documentary made its premiere at Center Stage in Midtown Atlanta last night, attracting a substantial audience. The event included an introduction by award-winning directors Ryon and Tyson Horne, who presented the film to the enthusiastic crowd. In attendance was U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is featured in the documentary, emphasizing the significance of the project.

For those interested in watching "The South Got Something to Say," the documentary is available for streaming on the AJC's website at AJC.com/hip-hop. Additionally, discussions are ongoing to potentially expand its availability to other streaming platforms, offering wider access to this fascinating exploration of Atlanta's hip-hop history.