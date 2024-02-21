American, JetBlue raise baggage fees; here's how much airlines charge for bags

article

Traveling may get a little more expensive for consumers at the airport, with airlines raising their rates for baggage fees.

American Airlines announced recently that they will charge more for checking bags to get customers to buy tickets directly from the airline to earn frequent-flyer points.

With the Texas-based airline implementing this new fee, here’s how their checked bag prices compare with other major airlines.

American Airlines bag fees

American Airlines said checking a bag on a domestic flight will rise from $30 now to $35 online and $40 if purchased at the airport. The fee for a second checked bag will increase from $40 to $45 online and at the airport.

Southwest Airlines bag fees

Consumers flying Southwest Airlines can get an offer of two free checked bags, and the bag has to weigh under 50 pounds and 62 inches in size.

Southwest also lets travelers with ski and golf bags fly free and surfboards fly free in Hawaii. The third or extra checked bags cost $125 and overweight bags are $100.

United Airlines bag fees

The Chicago-based airline uses a baggage fee calculator , which is on its website. Domestic flights, including New York to Miami or Los Angeles to Dallas charge $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second. Travelers can save $5 on each bag if they pay the fee in advance.

Delta bag fees

Delta charges $30 for the first checked bag and $40 for the second bag for domestic flights.

Alaska Airlines bag fees

Alaska Airlines charges $35 for a first checked bag on a domestic flight, and a second bag costs $45. Fees are higher for oversized or overweight bags. Travelers with bags weighing 51-100 pounds are charged $100, while bags with a "linear dimension" of 63-115" cost $150.

Baggage fee waivers apply for select guests, including Alaska Airlines credit card holders, Elite level Mileage Plan members, and military personnel.

Frontier Airlines bag fees

Frontier Airlines has some of the highest baggage fees among other U.S. airlines. Travelers are charged $59 each for their first carry-on and checked bag on domestic flights. This fee applies if you pay for the bags while booking your flight ticket.

Costs for each bag go up to $74 if travelers pay before check-in and $99 if they pay at the airport. Prices may also rise for second and extra checked bags.

Spirit Airlines bag fees

Customers booking a flight on Spirit Airlines can use the company’s calculator on its website to find baggage fees. Spirit also charges for carry-on bags. The airline does list prices for overweight and oversized bags . Bags weighing 41-50 pounds are $79 each, 51-100 pound bags are $125 pounds.

JetBlue bag fees

JetBlue’s priced for the first checked bag on U.S., Latin America, Caribbean and Canada flights within 24 hours of takeoff are higher as of the beginning of the month, FOX Business noted.

For first bags checked within 24 hours of departure, JetBlue increased the fee for Blue Basic, Blue and Blue Extra tiers to $45. That marked a $10 increase from the $35 it was for reservations before Jan. 11 and a $5 from the $40 it was Jan. 11-31, according to JetBlue’s website .

First bags checked over 24 hours before departure have also received a hike this year, the airline’s website showed . Those now cost $35 for the same three fare types.

FOX Business and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.