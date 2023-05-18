Aggressive dog shot by Troup County Deputy Marshal, according to officials

A Troup County Deputy Marshal was forced to fire his gun after being attacked by an aggressive dog on May 17, according to a press release. The incident unfolded when Troup County Animal Control responded to a report of a dog running loose in the Oakridge Drive area at approximately 8:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, the Deputy Marshal spoke with a complainant who informed him that a white dog of unknown breed was roaming freely in the vicinity and had come from a home in the 2700 block of West Point Road. Another resident confirmed the information given to the deputy marshal.

The Deputy Marshal proceeded to the residence and attempted to make contact with the residents. However, there was no response at the door. As he was returning to his vehicle, two more dogs emerged from the rear of the property, displaying aggressive behavior with barking, growling, and reportedly advancing toward the officer.

One of the dogs then lunged at the Deputy Marshal, attempting to bite him. He retreated toward his vehicle, but the dog persisted in its attack as he attempted to open the door for safety, according to the release. At that time, the Deputy Marshal shot the dog, which ran away.

Following the shooting, the Deputy Marshal was able to contact the owner and retrieve the injured dog. The animal was transported to a veterinarian for necessary medical treatment. The case remains under investigation by the Troup County Marshal's Office.