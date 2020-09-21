AG Barr announces $100M to fight human trafficking on Atlanta visit

Two Trump administration officials were in Atlanta Monday to announce a new push to end human trafficking in our country.

Attorney General William Barr and Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump took part in a round table discussion with Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, and others at the office of U.S. Attorney BJay Pak.

"I'm very proud that these resources are going to help law enforcement officers and victim service providers hold perpetrators accountable and give the victims of these crimes a place to turn for refuge and support," Barr said.

Earlier in the day, Barr and Trump visited the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, which helps child abuse victims from DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr, along with Gov. Brian Kemp, tour the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta).

"That's another incredible organization doing great work and really, we just did a lot of listening - what resources they need, what has been most helpful," said Trump.

At the end of the hour-long roundtable discussion, Barr said he and Trump hope to take what they learned and help other states.

"Georgia has become a model in terms of how to approach the problem," said Barr.

Both he and Trump thanked U.S. Marshal Michael Yeagar for his organization's work during "Operation Not Forgotten" last month. Marshals recovered 39 missing Georgia children over a period of about two weeks and earned national recognition. The Marshals Service plans to conduct similar operations throughout the country in the coming months.

