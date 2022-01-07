After 15 years on the streets, man has place to call his own, looks to reunite with daughters

A 76-year-old homeless man finally got an apartment but he is anxious now to reconnect with his three adult daughters that he has not seen for 10 years.

Waitus Jones has lived on the streets of Atlanta for 15 years, but thanks to Intown Collaborative Ministries, he now has a one-bedroom apartment.

For the 76-year-old, sleeping on the street became normal.

"I been out on the street so long, but I never considered myself homeless. I always considered myself blessed and highly favored," the Atlanta man said.

Mr. Jones was blessed over the years, he worked as a chef at the popular Atkins Park Restaurant for many years. That is when he said he had sole custody of his three daughters that he has not seen in a decade. He's lost all pictures of them, but the trio including Sylvia Marie Jones who he believes lives in Conyers, LaKisha Ann Jones and Clarissia Ann Mills, who once had a preschool business, will never leave his heart.

"I raised my three daughters by myself. The youngest was 4, the oldest was 8. I didn't do nothing but go tonight, come home, wash dishes, wash clothes, cook clean house," Mr. Jones recalled.

Now, Mr. Jones who hasn't seen a doctor in years is happy about his new dwelling but looks forward to reuniting with the daughters he has always cherished.

"My daughters supersede all of that because they are always on my mind. I should run into them somewhere on the bus line or something. That's my prayer," the father concluded with tears in his eyes.

