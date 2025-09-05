Expand / Collapse search

Aerospace company launches Roswell plant with 45 jobs

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 5, 2025 8:05am EDT
Roswell
CREDIT: PBS Aerospace

The Brief

    • PBS Aerospace opens new U.S. headquarters in Roswell
    • Facility will produce jet engines for drones and missiles
    • 45 jobs created with up to 100 more expected

ROSWELL, Ga. - An aerospace supplier has opened its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in metro Atlanta. 

What we know:

PBS Aerospace launched operations in Roswell, where it will produce small jet engines used in high-speed drones and missile systems. 

"Today’s grand opening marks a pivotal milestone for PBS Aerospace, Georgia, and the future of American defense," said Erin Durham, CEO of PBS Aerospace. "Our precision-manufactured turbojet engines are designed to meet the rigors, mission readiness and reliability needed for the modern battlefield. The lightweight turbojet engines we produce are proven across the most demanding military applications, delivering performance the U.S. military counts on now, and at scale into the future."

The company has hired about 45 employees so far and expects to add up to 100 more positions in the coming years.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a press release from PBS Aerospace. 

