Aerospace company launches Roswell plant with 45 jobs

article

The Brief PBS Aerospace opens new U.S. headquarters in Roswell Facility will produce jet engines for drones and missiles 45 jobs created with up to 100 more expected



An aerospace supplier has opened its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in metro Atlanta.

What we know:

PBS Aerospace launched operations in Roswell, where it will produce small jet engines used in high-speed drones and missile systems.

"Today’s grand opening marks a pivotal milestone for PBS Aerospace, Georgia, and the future of American defense," said Erin Durham, CEO of PBS Aerospace. "Our precision-manufactured turbojet engines are designed to meet the rigors, mission readiness and reliability needed for the modern battlefield. The lightweight turbojet engines we produce are proven across the most demanding military applications, delivering performance the U.S. military counts on now, and at scale into the future."

The company has hired about 45 employees so far and expects to add up to 100 more positions in the coming years.