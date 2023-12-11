3 adults escape house fire on Northstrand Drive

article

Three people escaped a raging house fire in DeKalb County early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home around 4 a.m. on the 4100 block of Northstrand Drive.

At the scene, crews were met with heavy smoke and flames with the fire shooting through the roof of the building.

Fortunately, all three residents made it out safely without injuries before the fire spread throughout the home.

Sadly, a family pet died in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family with temporary shelter and other essentials.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.