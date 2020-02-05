Adoption bill would allow agencies to refuse Georgia families

Advocates for Georgia's LGBTQ community have another fight on their hands at the State Capitol.

Wednesday, State Sen. Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone, filed legislation that would allow adoption agencies to decline to work with people who violate their "religous or moral convictions."

At a time when Georgia has more than 12,000 children in foster care, Harbin said his bill is an effort to help bring that number down by paving the way for more adoption agencies to operate the state. He said some organizations are reluctant to work in Georgia without religious protections.

"There are those that don't want to come or feel like they could be threatened in that respect," explained Sen. Harbin. "It's really a First Amendment right."

Opponents, however, said the legislation will only hurt kids in need of homes.

"This bill doesn't nothing to get children out of the foster care system," said Jeff Graham, executive director of Georgia Equality. "It would allow adoptions agencies to refuse to work with children who identify as LGBTQ or children that have a minority faith. This is a very dangerous bill that could have horrible consequences for our adoption system here in Georgia."

Governor Brian Kemp's administration said they are monitoring Harbin's bill, but are focusing on their own adoption reform legislation.