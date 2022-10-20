Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Sandy Creek High School student

article

Deputies need your help finding a Sandy Creek High School freshman who has been missing for five days.

Officials say on Oct. 15, 14-year-old Addison Reynolds left her home on Kite Lake Road in Fayetteville at around 10 p.m. and never returned. That was the last time her family saw her.

The missing ninth-grader is believed to have left with a friend named Miasia, investigators say.

Police are actively searching the metro Atlanta area for Reynolds.

Reynolds is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about where she may be, call the the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 770-461-6353 or contact Detective Wilson via email at twilson@fayettecountyga.gov.