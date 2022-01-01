Adairsville police search for missing 12-year-old boy

article

Adairsville police are seeking the public's assistance in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to investigators, Lavin Holloway's father learned that his son was missing after he checked with friends and neighbors around 7:45 p.m. on December 31. Lavin's father also walked to areas where he believed his son could have possibly been, but was unable to locate him.

The father alerted police at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Lavin was last seen wearing blue shorts, a grey sweatshirt, black Crocs or bright orange shoes, and a black ball cap. He is described as a male with short brownish blonde hair, 5 ft. 6 in. tall, and weighing and 170 pounds. Officials say he is considered friendly and polite according to his neighbors and friends.

Police say Lavin had a backpack with 3-4 changes of clothing, his Wi-Fi only cell phone, and possibly a pair of earbuds before disappearing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also assisting.

Anyone who sees Lavin or has information on his whereabouts should dial 911 immediately.

