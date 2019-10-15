Acworth haunt Folklore delivers a trilogy of terror

You’ve heard the rumors about the Georgia State Asylum, right? About how back in the late 1960s, illegal activities went on there…along with some very strange, unexplained phenomena? Well, now’s your chance to find out if the rumors are true…that is, if you’re brave enough to spend some time inside.

Asylum ’67 is an all-new addition to Folklore Haunted House, the famed Acworth walk-through Halloween attraction that draws crowds from across the state (and even from over state lines) for a night of frightening fun. Asylum ’67 joins a pair of returning haunts at Folklore — The Manor, which takes visitors inside a decaying estate inhabited by some...shall we say...restless residents, and Chromophobia, a 3-D attraction set at Mardi Gras. All three haunts opened for the season on Friday, September 13th (of course they did…), and will remain open through November 2nd.

Folklore Haunted House is located at 5389 North Main Street in Acworth. General admission tickets — which cover all three haunted houses — cost $27 for Sunday through Friday nights, and $31 for Saturdays and Halloween night. RIP Admission (yes, you read that right — RIP, not VIP) offers access via a FAST PASS line, and costs $40 for Sundays through Fridays and $45 for Saturdays and Halloween.

You already know there’s nothing we love better than spending the morning inside a haunted attraction, screaming our heads off on live television and shedding some light on the twisted creatures that lurk inside. So, of course, we had to make a return trip to Folklore Haunted House this season. Click the video player above to check it out!