Actress Kyliegh Curran talks starring in Stephen King's 'Doctor Sleep'

Atlanta native, and blossoming actress Kyliegh Curran visited Good Day Atlanta to preview her role in the Stephen King Film "Doctor Sleep."

The movie is the follow up to the haunted hotel classic "The Shinning."

In "Doctor Sleep" Danny is grown up but still tormented by the past. Kyliegh Curran plays a gril with her own powerful extra-sensory gift.

She stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about her role in the new horror film.

For more on Kyliegh Curran follow her on Instagram @kylieghcurran.