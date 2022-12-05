Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 after 'battle with cancer'

article

Kirstie Alley, known as the star of films and TV shows including "Cheers" and "Look Who’s Talking," has died. She was 71.

According to family, the actress died following a "battle with cancer" and was "surrounded by her closest family."

The family issued a statement on social media, writing "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they continued. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

FILE - Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe. (NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

Alley rose to fame, starring as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom "Cheers" from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long. She received an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991 for the role.

She also had her own sitcom on the network, "Veronica's Closet," from 1997 to 2000, earning additional Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.