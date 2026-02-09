Actress Jocelyn Shelfo talks 'special' experience at SCAD TVfest

The Brief Georgia-based actress and SCAD graduate Jocelyn Shelfo attended this year's SCAD TVfest, representing the new SCAD sitcom "Lodged." Shelfo graduated from SCAD last year with her B.F.A. in Acting, and has since appeared in television shows including "The Summer I Turned Pretty" and "XO, Kitty." The 14th annual SCAD TVfest wrapped up last Friday, following three full days of screenings, panels, and celebrity appearances.



Among this year’s guests was actress Jocelyn Shelfo, known for her television work including the Prime Video hit "The Summer I Turned Pretty" and Netflix’s "XO, Kitty." Shelfo is also a recognizable face around SCAD; she graduated from the school in 2025 with her B.F.A. in Acting.

"It’s so special to celebrate the student work here and be able to celebrate all the things that are happening in Atlanta," Shelfo says of attending the 14th annual festival. "And especially as a student and now alumni, it’s so cool that the school puts on something so professional, so renowned here in Atlanta."

Of attending SCAD, Shelfo says, "They really prepare you. Their facilities, their faculty, are of the upmost professionalism, and it’s unlike anything that I’ve really seen."

Shelfo also stars in SCAD’s latest sitcom, "Lodged," which screened during the festival and was filmed here in Georgia.