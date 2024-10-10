Actress Gail Bean looking for volunteers, donations for her upcoming charity drive

"Snowfall" and "P-Valley" star Gail Bean is looking for volunteers and donors for her upcoming PROJECT404 community giveback.

Through PROJECT404 and Dream Above The Influence will distribute winter essentials to 404 youth from low-income families in the metro Atlanta area.

The organization is asking for donations of apparel, staffing, and/or capital contributions to go towards the initiative. The drive will take place at the East Dekalb Boys and Girls Club on Oct. 19.