Actor Javon Johnson talks latest role on 'The Oval' and upcoming acting class he's teaching

article

Javon Johnson is an actor and writer known for a number of shows and movies including Tyler Perry's the "Oval" and "Boo! A Madea Halloween."

He stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his role in Tyler Perry's "The Oval," and more about a master class he is teaching right here in Atlanta.

Javon plays the Butler, Richard Hallsen on "The Oval." He says that fans of the show must continue to watch because everything isn't always what it seems.

He says he's upcoming class "Acting without Acting" gives upcoming performers a chance to gain all the tools they need before they make it big.

For more information on Javon Johnson follow him on Instagram @Javonjohnson1 .

For more on his upcoming master class at the Good Acting Studio click here.