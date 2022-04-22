Actor and comedian Craig Robinson brings laughs to new film 'The Bad Guys'

Ask Craig Robinson if he’s a fan of Atlanta, and you’ll get a quick answer.

"Am I? What? I love Atlanta!"

And we love the actor and comedian right back — especially when he’s so good at being so bad!

Robinson voices Mr. Shark in the new release from DreamWorks Animation, "The Bad Guys," which is out in theaters today. Robinson joins fellow stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, and Awkwafina as a criminal crew of animals who must con the world into thinking they’ve reformed.

"He’s sensitive. He’s a caring individual. But don’t get on his bad side, that’s all," says Robinson of his character in the film.

Filmmakers say "The Bad Guys" took six years to make, and the actors recorded their voices in more than 80 different sessions. The ongoing pandemic kept the performers apart in the studio, but technology did bring them together for one memorable reading.

"That was so much fun because it was our first time all seeing each other," says Robinson. "It was the pandemic, we had done the movie, and they were putting this table read together to do a few things for press. And we couldn’t stop laughing. It was amazing."

Of course, The Bad Guys isn’t Robinson’s only experience with strange, lovable characters. After all, this is a guy who hosted FOX’s "The Masked Dancer" and has appeared on "The Masked Singer."

"It’s ridiculously fun," he says of the shows. "When I was hosting ‘The Masked Dancer,’ there was no way to lose being part of that show because each show, you’re meeting a celebrity…you’re seeing these people perform and do something different for their lives, and I had the fun job of introducing everybody."

"The Bad Guys" is playing now in theaters nationwide.