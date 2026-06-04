Activists protest proposed liquor store on Covington Highway

The Brief DeKalb County community members are uniting to oppose a proposed liquor store at Covington Highway and South Hairston Road. The planned business would replace a closed Walgreens pharmacy at the intersection. Opponents note 22 liquor stores already operate within a four-mile radius of the site.



A passionate group of DeKalb County community members is banding together to block a proposed liquor store from opening at a major intersection. Neighbors argue the area is already oversaturated with places to buy alcohol and want to see the vacant commercial space used for resources that uplift the neighborhood.

DeKalb County liquor store protest

What we know:

Activists and neighbors living near Covington Highway and South Hairston Road are strongly opposing plans for a new liquor store. The business is slated to take over a closed Walgreens pharmacy.

Local figures John McMillion, Roderick Frierson and Pekisha Jackson are leading the charge alongside area churches and neighborhood groups. Frierson serves as president of the Hidden Hills Civic Association, a nearby subdivision encompassing 1,640 homes. The Hairston Creek subdivision has also joined the effort.

An online petition against the store has gathered nearly 550 signatures. To voice their frustration publicly, organizers have planned a protest at the intersection this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, community leaders have invited the public to a Zoom meeting next Monday to discuss their concerns with county commissioners.

Property owner plans

What we don't know:

While community members have explicitly shared their vision for the corridor, the exact long-term plans of the buyer remain unclear. Neighbors have spoken directly with the property owner and his representatives. Leaders noted that the owner's plans are completely different from what residents want for the neighborhood, but specific alternative businesses have not been detailed by the developer. County commissioners have not publicly stated how they will vote on any potential zoning or licensing measures for the property.

Neighborhood store saturation

By the numbers:

22 : The number of existing liquor stores operating within a four-mile radius of the proposed site.

1,640 : The number of homes represented by the Hidden Hills Civic Association.

550 : The approximate number of signatures gathered on an online petition opposing the development.

3: The number of hours the planned protest will last this Saturday, running from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m..

Community resource demands

What they're saying:

"We are going to do everything in our power to stop this from coming," activist Pekisha Jackson said. Jackson added that she wants to see properties used to address local issues, stating, "I would much rather see, as I said, more libraries, more community centers, more food banks, different things like that that will address the issues in the community. We have a lot of homelessness".

Jackson also criticized out-of-neighborhood developers, noting, "The people that own these commercial properties, they're not residents of our neighborhood. They don't know what this neighborhood is going through or whether they care".

John McMillion of the Hidden Hills Civic Association emphasized the need for neighborhood solidarity. "We have to care about our own community, otherwise nobody else will," McMillion said. "We're oversaturated with liquor stores. 22 liquor stores in a four-mile radius, that's more than enough. We need other things here".