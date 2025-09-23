Augusta Mall shooting: Police arrest 2, search for third suspect

The Brief The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting on Facebook. Officials said two people were in custody after the shooting. There is no word on any victims yet.



The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said two people are in custody following reports of an active shooter at the Augusta Mall.

What we know:

Officials confirmed the shooting on Facebook, and later updated it to say two people had been taken into custody.

Deputies are still searching for one person, officials said, and they are clearing the mall store by store.

Reports from local media outlet WRDW said the shooting started as a fight, but deputies have not confirmed that to FOX 5 Atlanta.

What's next:

The mall is closed until further notice.