Accused drug trafficker arrested in Hall County after manhunt

A fugitive accused of playing a key role in a major North Georgia drug trafficking ring has been captured in Hall County, according to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Authorities said Quincy Jones, 43, of Toccoa, had been on the run since October 1 when officials tried to serve a search warrant. Investigators said Jones was in the Manathan Colbert Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO).

After Jones ran from Stephens County, agents with the FBI North Georgia Major Offenders Task Force, the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, and several other agencies began tracking his movements across northeast Georgia and metro Atlanta. His vehicle was later located in DeKalb County before investigators determined he was hiding in Hall County.

The Georgia State Patrol stopped Jones on Interstate 985 South, where he was arrested and taken to the Hall County Jail.

Jones faces multiple charges, including violation of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act, illegal use of a communication facility, violation of the Georgia street gang and terrorism prevention act, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What's next:

Officials said more arrests are expected as the investigation into the Colbert Drug Trafficking Organization continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about drug or gang activity is asked to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or use the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Tips can also be shared with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 886-7048 or through its mobile app.