Acclaimed films in the race for Oscar gold

Academy Award nominations will be announced later this month, celebrating the best films and performances of 2025 – and many of the top contenders have been featured right here on Good Day Atlanta.

It's a crowded Best Actress field this year, with several of Hollywood's biggest stars in contention for an Oscar nomination. Previous winner Jennifer Lawrence is back in the conversation for her acclaimed work in the MUBI drama "Die My Love."

"It really did look like poetry," said Lawrence of the film's script during our interview in November. "But Lynne [Ramsay, the film's director] also just kind of — we would have, like, a huge dialogue thing and then the day of, she’d be like, ‘Nah, take all the dialogue out of it!’ And we’d be like, ‘Oh, we’re not doing the scene?’ She’s like, ’No, do the scene, just don’t use any of the lines.’ And we’re like, ‘Okay!’"

Tessa Thompson is also winning accolades for her starring role in Prime Video's "Hedda" – including a Distinguished Performance Award from the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

"I do think that she is someone that wants very deeply to be loved," Thompson said of her character during our interview in October. "And I do think she’s someone that is capable of love. But I think that one of the things, foundationally, that love requires is to be seen by somebody, and to see. And I don’t think she’s currently capable of that."

Summer blockbuster "Superman" has been shortlisted in the Sound and Visual Effects categories; much of the superhero film was shot at Georgia's own Trilith Studios.

"Look, you're talking about one of the greatest filmmakers of our time, James Gunn, telling the story about one of the most mythical characters in our culture, Superman. So, it was a big effort," Trilith Studios CEO Frank Patterson told us in July. "The team used our largest soundstages, they used our most advanced technology, they used literally every single creative person and team member on the lot."

But…will Superman soar to Oscar gold? We'll find out soon enough! Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22 – for more information on the Oscars, click here.