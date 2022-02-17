Acclaimed duo Black Violin brings the “Impossible” to Atlanta

Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste have performed together as Black Violin for nearly 20 years. But the Grammy nominees are still crossing items off their bucket list — including this week’s performance in metro Atlanta.

"We played Cobb Energy [Performing Arts] Centre before, but we only played it as a kids show. So, we bussed in thousands of kids and played a field trip for them maybe seven, eight years ago," says Marcus. "So, to be able to headline it, ‘Friday-night-it,’ and sell it out, it’s really a dream come true for us."

Black Violin will take over the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre stage Friday, Feb. 18, as part of their nationwide Impossible Tour. Marcus and Baptiste first met as students in orchestra class; both are classically-trained string musicians and began creating exciting mashups of classical and hip-hop music, eventually taking their music to the stage of the famed Apollo Theater in New York and winning "Showtime at the Apollo" in 2005.

Recently, the duo was nominated for a Grammy Award for its acclaimed 2019 album "Take The Stairs." But beyond the critical raves and awards, the members of Black Violin say their greatest accomplishment is sharing their love of music with young people across the country. To that end, Marcus and Baptiste formed the Black Violin Foundation Inc., a nonprofit aimed at providing access to quality music programs for youth.

"It fills those gaps for different students," says Marcus. "Whether you’re a kid in Cincinnati and you’re in 9th grade and you’re a really good violin player, but you need a violin to get to the next level. Whether you have an audition at Juilliard, but you don’t have the cash to fly yourself there. You want to go to Interlochen Music Camp or Encore Music Camp, and you don’t have the money to do it. Those things are what Black Violin Foundation aims to fill."

Black Violin’s performance at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre this Friday starts at 7:30 p.m., and doors open 90 minutes prior to the performance. Tickets range from $19.50 to $61.50 and are available for purchase by clicking here.

