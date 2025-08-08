Accidental fire damages home in Suwanee neighborhood
Image 1 of 5
▼
The fire broke out at the home on Winding Rose Drive in Suwanee on Thursday. (Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An accidental fire on Thursday has left a Suwanee home seriously damaged.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the home on Winding Rose Drive, officials said.
What we know:
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services tells FOX 5 that medics treated one person at the scene while crews battled the flames.
The victim was released and is expected to be OK.
What we don't know:
While authorities have not said what led up to the fire, they believe it was an accident.
The Source: Information for this article came from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.