Accidental fire damages home in Suwanee neighborhood

By
Published  August 8, 2025 6:35am EDT
Gwinnett County
The fire broke out at the home on Winding Rose Drive in Suwanee on Thursday. (Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An accidental fire on Thursday has left a Suwanee home seriously damaged.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the home on Winding Rose Drive, officials said.

What we know:

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services tells FOX 5 that medics treated one person at the scene while crews battled the flames.

The victim was released and is expected to be OK.

What we don't know:

While authorities have not said what led up to the fire, they believe it was an accident.

The Source: Information for this article came from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

