Accident involving tractor-trailer shuts down I-285 northbound lanes in DeKalb County

An accident has blocked all northbound lanes on Interstate 285 just before Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation sent out an alert shortly before 1:15 p.m. Thursday of a major accident before exit 45.

Officials have no estimated time that the accident will be cleared.

DOT Cameras showed a tractor trailer off the interstate with fire crews and police responding.

Authorities have not said what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.

Driver are advised to take alternative routes and expect major delays while crews work at the scene.

