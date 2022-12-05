Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods

article

Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28.

The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters.

According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked in a lot on Access Road in Covington had catalytic converters cut out and stolen that day.

The suspect was described as brown-skinned with a goatee. He was wearing a light-colored Jordan T-shirt, pants and a hat in the video.

If you know any information, officials ask that you call the office at 678-625-1428.