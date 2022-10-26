Absentee ballot for 103-year-old DeKalb County woman hasn't arrived yet, friend says

It is less than two weeks away from the Midterm Election in Georgia and one woman says she’s having issues receiving an absentee ballot.

This ballot isn’t for her, but a family friend who is 103 years old.

"We have not seen it. It’s October 26th now, and where’s the ballot?" Tabatha Rush asked.

Rush is dear friends with 103-year-old Ms. Mamie Elders who is born in 1919. Elders has not always had the privilege of voting.

"Voting means everything to her," Rush said.

That’s why it frustrates them the absentee ballot requested in September and reportedly issued on October 11 has yet come.

"Yesterday, when I called the Secretary of State’s office, I didn’t get any information. I called the DeKalb Voter Office and they placed me on hold for about an hour, but no one ever called back," Rush said.

FOX 5 reached out to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and they confirmed Ms. Elder’s ballot was sent to the post office, but that’s where it seems to have been lost.

"I have informed delivery on her mail services and that ballot has never been scanned," Rush said.

The Secretary of State’s Office suggested calling the county elections office and request another ballot, but there are concerns.

"The affidavit would null and void the first ballot, and then we would get the second ballot, and that’s what she would vote with. If the first ballot never showed up, and it’s October 26th, then when would the second ballot show up," Rush said.

As of Wednesday evening, over 260,000 absentee ballots have been requested with 259,000 issued. So far, only 105,000 have been accepted in the state.

"I told her if the ballot doesn’t show up then we will get a non-emergency vehicle and if I have to, have her on a gurney going up to the ballot box to vote. She is ready for it," Rush said.

An official with the United States Postal Service said they are looking into it.

Here are important dates you need to know. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is this Friday, October 28 with the deadline to return by November 8 at 7 p.m.