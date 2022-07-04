Abandoned raft found near pond, Bartow County deputies search for person

Deputies in Bartow County are looking for a person near a pond after someone found an abandoned, homemade raft on the bank.

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office shared an image of the raft, which appeared to have a fishing pole and tackle on it.

Deputies said a driver discovered the raft near Boyd Mountain Road and Hall Station Road.

Investigators found nobody in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff's Office at 770-382-5050.