Crews battle massive fire at abandoned SW Atlanta church

Crews are on the scene of an overnight fire that destroyed an abandoned church in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say the fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at the church on the 2900 of Springdale Road.

Crews got to the scene to find the building heavily covered with flames.

Firefighters say they got reports that someone lives in the building, but they haven't been able to track anyone down.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the massive fire.

Crews will be out at the church all morning to monitor hot spots and make sure the area doesn't have another flare up.