A magical night at Night to Shine in Marietta

A prom for teens and adults with special needs was held at hundreds of churches around the world Friday night.

Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. With COVID-19 lingering, the foundation decided to hold this year's prom virtual or with a drive-thru. At Northstar Church in Cobb County, they lit up the night with a spectacular drive-thru.

Prom guests were greeted by an enthusiastic and entertaining marching band from Marietta High School. That was just the beginning. There were fire performers, a talented balloon artist, and princesses.

"I've been looking forward to this for a long time," said Annie Schriver.

"The whole community has come together to let them know they're not forgotten and they're thought of and loved," said Cindy Schriver, Annie's mom.

It takes plenty of time and volunteers to put the celebration together at Northstar Church, and they say every second is worth it to see the guests have a great time.

"Night to Shine is the perfect name for it because you get to see the joy shining on everyone's face, not only on the guests but the volunteers and families, it's just awesome," said Courtney Miller who organizes the event at Northstar.

"It's great to get him out, great for him to see other people," said Tracy White who brought her son, Spencer.

Night to Shine is not complete without a walk down the red carpet. Some strolled, others danced their way through the cheering crowd.

At the end of the carpet, every guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

"A magical night that makes people happy," said Annie Schriver.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____