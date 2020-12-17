A look back at the must-have toys of Christmas Past

Tom Wright was born with the “collector’s gene.”

“Just had to collect something, and I collected coins, rocks, and toys, because they were just my passion. I’ve been a collector since I could walk,” he says.

Decades later, the Woodstock businessman is the owner of The Wright Stuff Records & Collectibles, a shop where he can share his passion with others…not to mention continue to indulge a bit himself. Located on Main Street in downtown Woodstock, The Wright Stuff is basically one big Ghost of Christmas Past, packed with the “must-have” toys, records, comic books, and baseball cards of yesteryear.

Wright says most of the store’s inventory is made up of items he’s amassed over the years. “Before stores closed down, I would go in and buy them out,” Wright explains. “A lot of these toys hung on the shelves. So, we would go in in the early 70s and just buy them off the shelves and put them away.” That means many of the vintage toys are in mint condition and their original packaging, making them highly prized by collectors.

Wright also buys entire collections from the general public, especially record collections: “Everybody’s into playing them now. So, we get records in and we clean them, we inspect them, we check them, we research them. Then we put them in a protective sleeve and put them out for sale.”

So, was there one toy you always wanted for Christmas but never get under the tree? Chances are Tom Wright has it or can find it. And making those long-awaited wishes come true is what Wright says keeps that “collector’s gene” working all year round.

