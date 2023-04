article

A 98-year-old woman is missing in DeKalb County and police are asking for the public's help to find her.

Doris McQuade was last seen Wednesday morning. She was driving a silver Toyota Rav4 with Georgia tag PNP8099.

McQuade is 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you see her, please call 770-724-7710.