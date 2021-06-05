94-year-old woman graduates from Alabama high school

In the words of a recent high school graduate, "Better late than never."

Grace Lee McClure Smith is 94-years-old, but that didn't stop her from receiving her high school diploma when she graduated this week.

Smith graduated from Hazel Green High School in Alabama.

She is the oldest person to graduate high school in the history of Madison County.

She left school in 1942 at 16-years-old to marry her sweetheart, who was leaving to fight in World War II.

