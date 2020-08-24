9-year-old Georgia girl spends birthday serving those in need

Kailyn Harris had only one mission for her 9th birthday.

"I didn't want a bunch of presents this year. I wanted to give back to other people," Harris told FOX 5's Portia Bruner Monday after school.

So, she spent her weekend shopping--not for gifts or cake or ice cream, but for the simple things needed to offer a gesture of kindness to someone who's fallen on hard times.

"We bought some bread, mayo packets, and some baloney meat and cheese and we bought a whole bunch of peanut butter and jelly," said Harris.

The Atlanta fourth grader asked family and friends to help her make 100 sandwiches to give away Monday at Making a Way, a shelter for homeless Atlantans. Monday after school, she said she got the idea from watching her uncle Steve in service.

"My uncle Steven works at a church feeding homeless people and so I was really inspired by my uncle Steven," she said.

A 9-year-old Atlanta girl spends her birthday helping others. (FOX 5)

Uncle Steve was moved, but said he expects even more next year.

“I expect her to make it even bigger next year. This is her second week of school and I think it says a lot that she would spend her ninth birthday serving others. I am very proud of her," said Steven Flucker Hill after distributing the lunch bags with his niece.

The lunches came with 100 notes handwritten by Harris.

"I wrote 'You are Loved' and 'Never Give up.' 'God is in this with you. ' I just wanted to be nice and be kind and embrace the love of other people, even the people that you don't know," said Harris.

