9 people escape house fire in Stone Mountain area

article

The Brief A house fire broke out early Friday on Warrior Trail in Stone Mountain, DeKalb County. Nine people were inside the home at the time, but all escaped safely without injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Several people are safe after a house fire broke out early Friday morning in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The fire occurred on Warrior Trail in the Stone Mountain area.

According to authorities, nine people were inside the home when the blaze started. Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out without injury.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire. The incident remains under investigation.