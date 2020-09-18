9 million people can still claim stimulus checks

Most Americans got their stimulus checks. Some were sooner or later than others. But some of you didn’t get them at all, and they need to be claimed.

There are 9 million unclaimed stimulus checks. In Georgia, there are just more than 348,000 unclaimed economic impact payments. There’s a way to get it, but listen, there’s a looming deadline.

The IRS has sent out a few pressing messages in the last few days imploring you to get registered with the IRS so that you are in the queue for your money.

Most of the unclaimed payments are for people who didn’t file a 2018 or 2019 tax return. If weren’t required to file due to low income or no income, then you need to register on the IRS’s website by using their non-filer tool. Do this by Oct. 15 to get your money by year’s end. If you simply didn’t file your taxes in those years, do NOT use the non-filer link. File your returns.

Letters are coming in the mail to explain this all. But don’t wait for the letter. Get started. The letter will have 1444-A in the upper right-hand corner. It will explain eligibility. These will be sent out starting Thursday, Sept. 24th. When you get one in the mail compare it to the one online to avoid a scam.

Now, just because you registered doesn’t mean you qualify. If you are claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return you do not qualify for your own stimulus check. The letter and the IRS website explain this fully.

If you do not file a 2019 tax return in 2020 or register to claim your money, according to the IRS, you may instead be able to claim a recovery rebate credit when you file your 2020 federal income tax return in 2021.

