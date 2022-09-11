9/11 first responder claims federal government denying his victim benefits

Joe Grimaldi says he volunteered at Ground Zero, and he has the pictures to prove it. Yet, the federal government claims he doesn't have proof he was there and refuses to pay him any 9/11-related benefits.

"I’ve had my sinuses and my lungs operated on twice to remove mold," said Grimaldi of Paulding County, Ga.

After the Twin Towers fell in 2001, Grimaldi says he and his dog Kilo went straight to Dobbins and flew to New York. He's been paying the price ever since.

At the time, Grimaldi said the 9/11 Victims' Compensation Fund wouldn't support him because he 'didn't have any proof he was there', despite photos and videos of him and Kilo in the rubble.

Now, he says he has even more proof.

"ASPCA had forwarded me some pictures that they had in their archives," Grimaldi said.

The local SPCA chapter also wrote a letter confirming they worked with him and Kilo.

Still, he hasn't received a dime.

"We are just waiting now to hear back from the World Trade Center health program, so I can get my disability certified," Grimaldi said.

FOX 5 asked the 9/11 Victims' Compensation Fund for an update on Grimaldi's case, but never got one.

The CDC says there may be as many as 400-thousand people like Joe who are dealing with the health effects of the terrorist attack more than two decades later. The money is drying up.

FOX News reports that the World Trade Center Health Fund will be $3B in debt before 2025.

"I'd do it all over again. It takes two different type of people in this world, some that run to danger and others run away. Our family has learned to run to it," said Grimaldi.



