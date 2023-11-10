84-year-old woman attacked in Bibb County after refusing to give up car keys

An 84-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked by three teenagers in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Bibb County.

According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 2700 block of Emry Highway.

The elderly woman was reportedly approached by three late-teen males wearing all black.

They attempted to take the woman's car keys but she refused to give them up. It was at that point that they began assaulting the woman.

Multiple people who saw the attack and intervened and the attackers ran away.

The woman was taken to Piedmont Hospital Macon and is currently stable.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

