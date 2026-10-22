$674M Powerball jackpot grows as Georgia players win

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The Brief No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday nightâs Powerball drawing, pushing the estimated jackpot to $674 million. The numbers were 1, 21, 44, 50, 57 and Powerball 5. The next drawing is Saturday, with a $283.9 million cash option. Separate Georgia Lottery wins announced earlier included a $1 million scratch-off prize in Sugar Hill and prizes in Cedartown, Canton and Fayetteville.



A $674 million Powerball jackpot is up for Saturday after no ticket matched Wednesday nightâ€™s numbers, while Georgia Lottery officials announced a $1 million scratch-off winner in Sugar Hill and several other prizes from earlier games.

Powerball jackpot rolls over

What we know:

No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday nightâ€™s Powerball drawing, leaving the estimated jackpot at $674 million for Saturdayâ€™s drawing. The numbers were 1, 21, 44, 50, 57 and Powerball 5. The cash option is estimated at $283.9 million. No significant Georgia winner was reported in the drawing.

Georgia Lottery winners

The Georgia Lottery announced several other prizes from earlier in the week. A player won the $1 million top prize on a Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket bought at the Kroger on Cumming Highway in Sugar Hill. The winner chose a lump-sum payment of $505,685.

A Cedartown resident won $42,180 playing the Shields of Valhalla Diggi Game online, while a Canton player won $60,000 playing Keno! online. A Georgia FIVE ticket bought at Exxon Food Mart on Glynn Street in Fayetteville won the gameâ€™s $10,000 top prize in the midday drawing.

Next drawings

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Oct. 24. Mega Millions is scheduled to draw Friday, Oct. 23, with an estimated jackpot of $433 million and a $178.6 million cash option.