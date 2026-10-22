What Georgia’s 3 proposed constitutional amendments would do

The Brief One amendment would double the acreage limit for farmland eligible for a conservation-use tax break, from 2,000 to 4,000 acres. Another would require all probate court judges to run in nonpartisan elections, without party affiliations on the ballot. A third would allow lawmakers to dedicate certain existing revenues to a fund used exclusively for emergency 911 systems.



Georgia voters will decide on three proposed constitutional amendments in the midterm election. The measures address tax treatment for farmland, how probate judges are elected and funding for emergency 911 systems.

Farmland tax break

What we know:

The first question asks: "Shall the Constitution of Georgia, for the purpose of protecting family farmland, be amended so as to increase the maximum acreage to qualify for assessment and taxation as a bona fide conservation use property from 2,000 acres to 4,000 acres?"

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In simpler terms, the amendment would increase the acreage limit for farmers and timber growers who qualify for a conservation-use tax break. If approved, the maximum eligible acreage would rise from 2,000 to 4,000 acres.

Nonpartisan probate judge elections

What we know:

The second question asks: "Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to require that all probate court judges be elected in nonpartisan elections?"

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If approved, candidates for probate judge would appear on the ballot without political party affiliations. Probate courts handle matters including wills, estates and marriage licenses.

Dedicated funding for 911 systems

What we know:

The third question asks: "Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate certain existing revenues, including revenues reallocated by law, to a nonlapsing fund to be used exclusively for the expansion, maintenance and operation of emergency 911 systems in this state?"

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The amendment would allow the General Assembly to direct certain existing revenues into a dedicated fund for 911 systems. Because the fund would be nonlapsing, its unspent balance could remain available for that purpose from year to year. The money could be used exclusively to expand, maintain and operate emergency 911 systems, including upgrading technology.