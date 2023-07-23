84-year-old man missing from assisted living facility in Peachtree Corners area

article

An 84-year-old man has been missing since Friday in Gwinnett County and the police are asking for the public's help to find him.

Donald Hively was last seen around 2 p.m. at Village Park Assisted Living at 5701 Spalding Drive in unincorporated Peachtree Corners, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police have conducted an extensive ground search utilizing both officers and K9s and the Police Aviation Unit has also looked for Hively.

He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. He is not in possession of a cell phone or it has been switched off.

If you have seen Hively, please call 911.