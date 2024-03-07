8 students take to hospital after Monroe County school bus rear-ended Thursday

Monroe County Schools is reporting that 8 middle and high school students were taken to Monroe County Hospital for evaluation after their school bus was rear-ended on Thursday morning.

According to the school district, it happened on North Frontage Road in front of America's Best Value Inn around 7:25 a.m. The Forsyth Police Department and medical personnel responded to the incident.

The other bus passengers were taken to school.

No major injuries have been reported.

No other information has been released at this time by the school or police department.